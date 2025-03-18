Salman Khan Drops Electrifying Sikandar Naache Song with Rashmika Mandanna - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Rashmika Mandanna are back together with their latest track Sikandar Naache from the highly anticipated film Sikandar. The title track has just dropped, and fans are already buzzing with excitement after seeing their electrifying chemistry. The action entertainer is all set to hit theatres this Eid on March 28, 2025.

In the song, Salman makes a stunning entry in an all-black outfit. He is accompanied by Rashmika who looks stunning in a golden and white shimmering outfit. Their chemistry gets a thumbs up as the two shake a leg together, highlighting the power-packed choreography. Sikandar Naache has the right peppy tunes, with master choreography by Ahmed Khan.

The song shows off Salman's trademark moves, which his fans have loved for years, along with a sneak peek of the lavish sets and costumes. The song also marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed after nearly a decade. The last time these three teamed up was in the blockbuster Jumme Ki Raat, from Kick, which became an instant fan-favourite.

Sikandar Naache is the third song from the film after Bam Bam Bhole, which came out before Holi 2025, and Zohra Jameen. Khan shot for the song despite getting a rib injury but it did not show as the actor danced with full enthusiasm. Sikandar is a high-action romantic film directed by AR Murugadoss.

