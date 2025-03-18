ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Drops Electrifying Sikandar Naache Song with Rashmika Mandanna - Watch

Salman Khan's high-energy dance number Sikandar Naache featuring Rashmika Mandanna is out now!

Salman Rashmika song Sikandar Naache
Salman Rashmika song Sikandar Naache (Photo: Song Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Rashmika Mandanna are back together with their latest track Sikandar Naache from the highly anticipated film Sikandar. The title track has just dropped, and fans are already buzzing with excitement after seeing their electrifying chemistry. The action entertainer is all set to hit theatres this Eid on March 28, 2025.

In the song, Salman makes a stunning entry in an all-black outfit. He is accompanied by Rashmika who looks stunning in a golden and white shimmering outfit. Their chemistry gets a thumbs up as the two shake a leg together, highlighting the power-packed choreography. Sikandar Naache has the right peppy tunes, with master choreography by Ahmed Khan.

The song shows off Salman's trademark moves, which his fans have loved for years, along with a sneak peek of the lavish sets and costumes. The song also marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed after nearly a decade. The last time these three teamed up was in the blockbuster Jumme Ki Raat, from Kick, which became an instant fan-favourite.

Sikandar Naache is the third song from the film after Bam Bam Bhole, which came out before Holi 2025, and Zohra Jameen. Khan shot for the song despite getting a rib injury but it did not show as the actor danced with full enthusiasm. Sikandar is a high-action romantic film directed by AR Murugadoss.

Read More

  1. 'You Ask Many Questions': Dia Mirza Recalls Being Shut Down On Sets Of Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
  2. Sikandar: Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen With Sizzling Moves
  3. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Trailer To Be Attached With Salman Khan's Sikandar Release

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Rashmika Mandanna are back together with their latest track Sikandar Naache from the highly anticipated film Sikandar. The title track has just dropped, and fans are already buzzing with excitement after seeing their electrifying chemistry. The action entertainer is all set to hit theatres this Eid on March 28, 2025.

In the song, Salman makes a stunning entry in an all-black outfit. He is accompanied by Rashmika who looks stunning in a golden and white shimmering outfit. Their chemistry gets a thumbs up as the two shake a leg together, highlighting the power-packed choreography. Sikandar Naache has the right peppy tunes, with master choreography by Ahmed Khan.

The song shows off Salman's trademark moves, which his fans have loved for years, along with a sneak peek of the lavish sets and costumes. The song also marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed after nearly a decade. The last time these three teamed up was in the blockbuster Jumme Ki Raat, from Kick, which became an instant fan-favourite.

Sikandar Naache is the third song from the film after Bam Bam Bhole, which came out before Holi 2025, and Zohra Jameen. Khan shot for the song despite getting a rib injury but it did not show as the actor danced with full enthusiasm. Sikandar is a high-action romantic film directed by AR Murugadoss.

Read More

  1. 'You Ask Many Questions': Dia Mirza Recalls Being Shut Down On Sets Of Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
  2. Sikandar: Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen With Sizzling Moves
  3. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Trailer To Be Attached With Salman Khan's Sikandar Release

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIKANDAR NACHE SONG OUTRASHMIKA MANDANNASIKANDAR NEW SONGENTERTAINMENT NEWSSALMAN KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.