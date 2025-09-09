ETV Bharat / entertainment

Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan Drops BTS Pic In Combat Uniform From Sets Of Upcoming War Film

Salman Khan shared a BTS picture from the Battle of Galwan sets, dressed in combat fatigues with a wounded look.

Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan Drops BTS Pic In Combat Uniform From Sets Of Upcoming War Film
Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan Drops BTS Pic In Combat Uniform From Sets Of Upcoming War Film
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 9, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently balancing his time between hosting Bigg Boss 19 and shooting for his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan, has given fans a sneak peek from the film's sets.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture, where he is seen peeking through a clapperboard. The clapperboard reveals details of the 86th scene being shot, specifically a close-up of the star in his first take.

Salman is dressed in full combat fatigues, including a military jacket with badges and layers of the older Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). This is important because the movie has been set against the background of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers. The PC DPM uniform had been in service until early 2022, when it was formally replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) based on the Indian National Camouflage (INCAM) design, which was showcased at the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new camouflage was designed in cooperation with NIFT.

Completing the rough appearance, Salman has a visible cut down the side of his face, an indication of how intense the role would be. Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it simply with "#BattleOfGalwan."

Battle of Galwan is based on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops that took place on June 15, 2020, in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The clash, which involved brutal hand-to-hand combat in the high-altitude terrain, resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while China too reported casualties. It was the deadliest clash between the two nations in more than four decades and resulted in increased military tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The clash was a pivotal point in contemporary India-China relations, and it urged both countries to deploy more troops before resorting to diplomatic talks to de-escalate tensions. These days, though the tension has diluted and diplomatic relations are intact, the Galwan incident still echoes in the minds of people. Salman's movie is an effort to put this turning point in recent history on screen.

