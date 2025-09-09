ETV Bharat / entertainment

Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan Drops BTS Pic In Combat Uniform From Sets Of Upcoming War Film

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently balancing his time between hosting Bigg Boss 19 and shooting for his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan, has given fans a sneak peek from the film's sets.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture, where he is seen peeking through a clapperboard. The clapperboard reveals details of the 86th scene being shot, specifically a close-up of the star in his first take.

Salman is dressed in full combat fatigues, including a military jacket with badges and layers of the older Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). This is important because the movie has been set against the background of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers. The PC DPM uniform had been in service until early 2022, when it was formally replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) based on the Indian National Camouflage (INCAM) design, which was showcased at the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new camouflage was designed in cooperation with NIFT.