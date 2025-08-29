Salman Khan Dances At Ganesh Visarjan After Ganpati Darshan Amid Z+ Security - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm every year, once again made time for prayers, aarti, and festive gatherings with his family and close friends. This year, the superstar made headlines when he visited politician Rahool Kanal's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan.

What stood out was the heavy layer of protection around him, as the actor continues to be under serious security threats. Videos shared on social media showed Salman arriving at the venue surrounded by Z+ security personnel and police officers. A convoy of cars followed him, making his entry look no less dramatic than a film scene.

Despite the tight security cover, Salman kept his appearance simple and understated. He opted for a grey T-shirt paired with light blue denim jeans. His calm demeanour and effortless walk, which were in stark contrast to the seriousness of the security arrangements, won praise from fans for keeping things grounded.

The festivities did not end with darshan alone. Later in the evening, Salman Khan arrived for the Ganesh Visarjan, where his joyous spirit was on full display. Videos that quickly went viral online captured the actor dancing with full energy, accompanied by his family and friends. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma stood by his side during the celebrations. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, his close friend Zaheer Iqbal and actress Sonakshi Sinha also participated in the festivities.

Many fans appreciated Salman for enjoying the festivities and celebrating without filtering his happiness, even with heavy security around him, highlighting that his ultimate enthusiasm indicated the true spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Salman Khan has had a mixed year in 2025 so far. His last release was Sikandar. As fans know, Sikandar was an Eid release but didn't perform very well at the box office, and so Salman Khan shifted his focus quickly to his next film, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film's production is now underway and has been highly anticipated as one of Salman's releases.