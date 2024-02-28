Salman Khan Collaborates with Fine Art Company Artfi to Make His Paintings Accessible

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, the iconic Bollywood star, is not just recognised for his remarkable contributions to the film industry, but also for his charitable efforts and deep love for painting.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the actor revealed his partnership with the fine art company Artfi to ensure his artworks are accessible to his fans. This step marks a significant advancement in Salman's creative journey.

As per an official statement, Salman's paintings, including the famous diptych pieces 'Unity 1' and 'Unity 2', will now be available to everyone for the first time through fractional ownership. The Unity series stands as a moving representation of the diversity, affection, and admiration that define the Indian community.

Expressing his joy in collaborating with Artfi on this endeavour, Salman declared that he is thrilled to be part of this effort to increase the accessibility of his art and he is happy that this initiative will enable his art to be enjoyed by people globally.

Artfi's plan involves fractionating 'Unity 1' and 'Unity 2' into 10,000 fractions, with a collective worth of USD 25 million in artworks by renowned artists like V S Gaitonde, Ram Kumar, and Sacha Jafri.

This initiative strives to democratise art ownership, granting art enthusiasts a chance to interact with esteemed artworks in an unprecedented manner, the statement elaborated.

The collaboration between Salman Khan and Artfi offers a distinctive prospect for art enthusiasts to delve deeper into his creations. Leveraging blockchain technology and the allure of Salman Khan's artistry, Artfi is reshaping the art landscape, ensuring its accessibility and inclusivity for all.