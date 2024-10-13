Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot to Visit Hospital after Baba Siddique's Murder; Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Join

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan halted the shooting of his popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 following the shocking news of the murder of politician Baba Siddique. Siddique, a three-time MLA and a close friend of Khan, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Mumbai on October 12. The incident occurred outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Nirmal Nagar.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Salman Khan rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was admitted after sustaining critical injuries. Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. The latter's Iftar parties were considered one of the high-profile events of India's entertainment capital. In fact, it was Baba Siddique who ended the long-standing feud between two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which divided the entire Bollywood into two camps.

Other Bollywood personalities, including Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and actor Zaheer Iqbal, also visited the hospital late Saturday night to extend their condolences. Riteish Deshmukh expressed his sorrow through a post on X, emphasising the need for justice. "Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji," he wrote, offering prayers for the family during this difficult time.

The police have since confirmed the arrest of two suspects connected to the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 PM. Authorities recovered a 9.9mm pistol believed to have been used in the attack. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the case. As the entertainment industry reels from this shocking incident, the outpouring of grief and support for Siddique's family highlights his strong connection with Bollywood.