'It Gets More And More Difficult': Salman Khan Calls Battle Of Galwan One Of His Most Physically Demanding Films Yet

Hyderabad: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, calling it one of the most physically challenging roles of his decades-long career. The film, which is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Speaking to PTI, the 59-year-old actor opened up about the rigorous physical demands of the project and the intense shooting conditions.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Khan said.

Unlike his past action-heavy films, Salman stated that Battle of Galwan pushes him beyond his usual physical limits. "For instance, in Sikandar, the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)," he said.

The actor revealed that the decision to take on the film came with the realisation that it would be far from easy. "When I was signing the film, I thought it was amazing, but it's a very, very difficult film to do. I've 20 days (of work) in Ladakh and then seven to eight days (of shoot) in cold water. We will be shooting this month," he added.

Salman Khan usually releases his movies around Eid, but according to the media reports, his upcoming film Battle of Galwan might come out next year in January or June instead. Confirming the change, Khan said, "Yes, January."

In addition to Battle of Galwan, Khan also confirmed that a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in development. "I liked that movie (first of the film). It will kind of have the same theme and emotional beat. But it will be a different film," he shared. The original film, which completes ten years on Thursday, remains one of the most emotionally resonant films in Khan's filmography.

The actor, who is also the brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), spoke to the media during a press event for its second season. A longtime biking and cycling enthusiast, Khan reminisced about his love for riding.

"I've always been a rider, from cycles to motorbikes, I've loved them all. Though I don't get to ride as often now," he said, while also warning fans to avoid reckless riding. "Don't race on the roads," he shared.

With Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen in a role that demands not just strength and stamina, but also emotional grit.