Salman Khan Attends Sangeeta Bijlani's 65th Birthday; Arjun Bijlani Posts Inside Pics - Same Surname Sparks Curiosity

Hyderabad: Another day, another headline about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, after he attended the 65th birthday party of his former girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani. Held at a high-end restaurant in Bandra, the party had many familiar faces from entertainment industry, including Arjun Bijlani, a TV star who posted photos of himself with Sangeeta and Salman that got people talking about.

Dressed casually in a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans, Salman Khan looked dapper as ever. The actor sported a visibly fitter physique and a fresh hair colour, drawing attention as he made his way into the venue amid tight security. Although Salman looked serious when facing the paparazzi, all seriousness was gone, when he saw a young fan waiting outside. In a video clip that has gone viral, we can see Salman smiling and posing with the young boy, melting everyone's hearts on social media.

Inside the bash, it was TV actor Arjun Bijlani who turned social media into a frenzy by posting photos featuring himself, his wife Neha Swami, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Salman Khan. "Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9.. Such a sweet soul. I think Bijlanis are special... day just got better with @beingsalmankhan.. lots of love bhai!!! Wifey u look stunning as always!!" he captioned his post.

However, the photo led to widespread speculation online, with fans wondering: Is Arjun Bijlani related to Sangeeta Bijlani? Well, the answer is no. While the two have the same last name there is no relation whatsoever. Arjun is an actor, who has friends in the industry and got invited to the film party because of his ties.

Sangeeta, a former Miss India and Bollywood actress, had a very public relationship with Salman in the late '80s and the '90s. Sangeeta was said to be Salman's girlfriend, and they were close to getting married in 1994, but the marriage couldn't take place as Khan got involved with another actress. In 1996, Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. However, their marriage ended in 2019 with a divorce.

Salman Khan Attends Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's Birthday Bash (Photo: ANI)

Salman and Sangeeta have remained on good terms, and can be seen supporting each other. His presence at her 65th birthday party once again reaffirmed their enduring bond. On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, where he plays an Indian Army officer. His last film, Sikandar, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, underperformed at the box office despite a star-studded cast.