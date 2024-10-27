ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Announces Star-Studded Dubai Tour Amid Death Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Despite receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded scheduled for December 7, 2024, in Dubai.

Salman Khan is back with Dubai tour despite threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Salman Khan is back with Dubai tour despite threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a bold move amidst serious threats to his life, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded, set to take place in Dubai on December 7, 2024. Alongside fellow celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Prabhu Deva, Khan aims to bring a spectacular show to his fans, despite facing security challenges. The announcement comes after Khan received death threats linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

On Sunday, the actor shared a poster on his Instagram for the upcoming leg of his Da-Bangg tour, captioning it, "DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024." Salman has been keeping a low profile, limiting public appearances following the assassination of his politician friend Baba Siddique by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His tour to Dubai offers some relief, as the city is regarded as one of the safest in the world.

Staying true to his work commitments, Khan recently returned to the reality show Bigg Boss 18, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with the recent tragedies in his life.

He expressed reluctance to resume his hosting duties but felt compelled due to professional commitments. "What all I'm going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this," he shared, highlighting the emotional toll of the current circumstances. In response to the threats, security measures at Khan's residence have been significantly increased.

