Salman Khan Addresses Accusations Of Destroying Careers, Says 'If I Ever Ruin A Career, It'll Only Be...'
On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan said he hasn't built anyone's career, adding that while some credit him, many accuse him of ruining careers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a revelation during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 19, touching upon long-time assumptions about his influence in the film industry. The actor clarified that while many people believe he has shaped careers, he has also often been accused of ending them.
The discussion unfolded when actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha, who entered the house as a wild card contestant. While speaking to Salman, Shehnaaz expressed her gratitude, saying: "I came with a request... you've helped build so many people's careers."
In response, Salman immediately dismissed the popular notion that he has the power to make or break careers. He said: "Maine kahan banaye hai kisi ke. Career banane wala uparwala hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai (I haven't built anyone's career. It's the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many)."
The superstar further elaborated on the criticism he has faced over the years, particularly claims that he deliberately hampers others' growth. He said: "Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga (The ones who claim I've deliberately destroyed careers, that's not even in my hands. But these days, people say things like, 'He'll eat up your career.' Which career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it will only be my own)."
Shehnaaz, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has always credited him for guiding her career. The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Veeram, also featured Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 continues to attract attention with its diverse mix of contestants this season. Those currently locked inside the house include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.
