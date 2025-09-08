ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salman Khan Addresses Accusations Of Destroying Careers, Says 'If I Ever Ruin A Career, It'll Only Be...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a revelation during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 19, touching upon long-time assumptions about his influence in the film industry. The actor clarified that while many people believe he has shaped careers, he has also often been accused of ending them.

The discussion unfolded when actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the show to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha, who entered the house as a wild card contestant. While speaking to Salman, Shehnaaz expressed her gratitude, saying: "I came with a request... you've helped build so many people's careers."

In response, Salman immediately dismissed the popular notion that he has the power to make or break careers. He said: "Maine kahan banaye hai kisi ke. Career banane wala uparwala hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai (I haven't built anyone's career. It's the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many)."