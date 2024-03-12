Salman Announces Film with A.R. Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala; Locks EID 2025 for 'Exciting Film'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was last seen in the spy-universe thriller Tiger 3, is slated to collaborate with A.R. Murugadoss, famed for Ghajini, on an untitled project. The film is scheduled for release on Eid 2025. On Tuesday, Salman took to X (previously known as Twitter) to inform his fans of the development.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025. @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala."