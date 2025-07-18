Saiyaara X Review: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Bring 'Fresh Charm' In Mohit Suri's 'Relatable' Story

Hyderabad: The recently released romantic drama Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri, has finally been released on the big screens today, July 18, 2025, and is already receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, while actress Aneet Padda, who previously appeared in Salaam Venky (2022) and the web series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024), continues her impressive rise.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a soulful romantic musical that follows the passionate and turbulent journey of two lovers, navigating euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows as they strive to hold on to each other. While the story may not break new ground, fans are praising Mohit Suri's signature emotional storytelling and the captivating performances by the lead pair.

The early responses on X (previously Twitter) have been flooding in since the first-day-first-show, with netizens praising the film's relatable story, nostalgic soundtrack, and emotional acting.

One user wrote, "#Saiyaara, It's not a fresh story, yet it carries that signature Mohit Suri touch that hits you emotionally. A good romantic musical drama that deserves a watch."

Another viewer raved about the actors, stating, "Watched #Saiyaara. Loved the film. Both Aneet & Ahaan delivered fantastic performances, so natural and heartfelt. Mohit Magical Suri @mohit11481 has delivered another soulful gem that truly stays with you. Definitely watching it again."

A lot of the praise has been directed toward Aneet Padda's performance. "#AneetPadda is pure magic on screen. Every glance, every dialogue feels heartfelt and real. She brings grace, depth, and effortless charm that lifts the entire film. Hard to believe it's her first film, poori film ki jaan wahi hai! Truly a star born to shine! #Saiyaara," one user tweeted.

Another user noted how the film evokes the nostalgia of Mohit Suri's previous hit Aashiqui 2. "This is a treat for those who have not experienced #Aashiqui2 in theatres. A very simple and relatable story that won't disappoint you anywhere. Doesn't force you to leave your seat. Even after twelve years, Mohit Suri's magic has not faded."

Praising the music and direction, another fan commented, "Watched #Saiyaara today. Performance by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda brings fresh charm, elevated by Mohit Suri's masterful storytelling. Romantic highs & killer soundtrack. Congratulations @mohit11481 for the success."

With the film's background music and dramatic trailer, along with the lead actors keeping a relatively low profile during promotions, it has garnered significant attention online. As per Sacnilk, India's box office tracker, Saiyaara recorded advance bookings worth Rs 9.39 crore, which is the third-highest Bollywood advance sale of the year, just behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Salman Khan's Sikandar.

With continued positive feedback and reviews filling the timelines on social media, Saiyaara looks in good shape for its impending box office worldwide collection.