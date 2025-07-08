Saiyaara Trailer: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Musical Love Saga Promises Passion And Pain

Hyderabad: The trailer of Saiyaara, perhaps the most anticipated romantic drama of 2025, has finally dropped - and, it is already winning hearts. Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, and stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The film is all set to release in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Originally rumoured to be Aashiqui 3, Saiyaara now arrives as a fresh and soulful love story with an intense Gen-Z twist. The trailer offers a peek into the emotional journey of Krrish Kapoor, a struggling singer played by Ahaan Panday, and a passionate writer played by Aneet Padda. They are said to have on-screen chemistry that many fans are already raving about.

The trailer opens by highlighting Krrish, defending a music label and proudly proclaiming his identity. Then it quickly morphs to a story of passionate love, creative collaboration, and emotional ups and downs. There are some remarkable moments in the trailer, such as when Aneet's character holds a knife to Krrish, which is a hint at the darker turns taken in their love story.

Saiyaara's soulful soundtrack is another reason for the rising excitement. With hit songs already trending including Faheem-Arslan's Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal's Barbaad, Vishal Mishra's Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara's Humsafar, and Dhun by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, the album is being called one of the year's best.

Ahaan Panday, nephew of actor Chunky Panday, makes a strong debut alongside, Aneet Padda, who has also appeared in Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky, which was able to render emotional depth and range on screen. With the skilled Mohit Suri directing (recognised for successful films like Aashiqui 2 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani), and under the robust banner of YRF, Saiyaara looks forward to be an impactful love story of our generation.

