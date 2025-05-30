ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Teaser: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Debut Movie Gets Star-Studded Support

The teaser of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara was dropped on Friday. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films (YRF) released the teaser for Saiyaara, the much-anticipated romantic drama that marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, on Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, this ambitious film is touted as an intense and emotionally riveting love story showcasing the joy, heartbreak and soulful frenzy of love.

Set to be released worldwide in theatres on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara is already destined to stir many fan's interest, with the goodwill of Bollywood insiders. Following up with its poetic title, soothing background music and visually captivating teaser, Saiyaara is surely building up interest in a story about love.

A New Generation Steps In

Ahaan Panday, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, is being launched by YRF in what many are calling one of the biggest debuts in recent years. Aneet Padda, best known for her role in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry, stars opposite him. Together, the duo brings a fresh chemistry to the screen, showcased beautifully in the teaser.

YRF described the film as: "An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too." They also explained the meaning behind the title Saiyaara: "A wandering celestial body, used in poetry to describe someone dazzling, otherworldly, always guiding but out of reach."

Bollywood Celebs React to the Teaser

The teaser earned a flood of praise from Bollywood stars and well-wishers: Anil Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis: "🔥🔥❤️❤️👏👏" Disha Patani also responded with emojis. Dino Morea wrote: "Wowwww @ahaanpandayy ❤️❤️ look at you 🙌🙌🙌 So happy."

Tara Sutaria shared her excitement: "AHAANIE! It's finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!!" Alanna Panday added: "🥹🥹🥹 can't wait @ahaanpandayy @yrf @mohitsuri @aneetpadda_" Neil Nitin Mukesh also chimed in with hearts: "❤️❤️"

Known for hit romantic dramas like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, Mohit Suri is expected to bring his signature blend of music, pain, and passion to Saiyaara. With Akshaye Widhani producing for YRF, the film appears to be a high-stakes, emotionally powerful launch for its young leads.

MOHIT SURIAHAAN PANDAYANEET PADDASAIYAARA TEASER REACTIONSSAIYAARA TEASER

