Saiyaara OTT Release: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Romantic Drama To Stream On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Romantic drama Saiyaara is proving to be unstoppable. Even as the film continues to pull in strong numbers at the box office, the makers have reportedly locked in its OTT premiere date. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer, which has been winning hearts in theatres, is expected to arrive next month.

Saiyaara OTT Release: Date And Platform

Although Yash Raj Films (YRF) is yet to make an official announcement, hints about the streaming date have surfaced online. YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma recently reshared an Instagram Story from OTT FLIX stating that Saiyaara will be available to stream on September 12, 2025, on Netflix. While there is no official confirmation from the studio, her post has fueled buzz that the digital debut is indeed happening soon.

Saiyaara OTT Release (Photo: IG Story)

Ahaan Panday's performance in Saiyaara has been widely praised, which has established him as one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers. Shanoo Sharma, who cast him in the lead role, revealed the dedication that went into preparing him for the part.

"The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained, and Sharvari was also on that bandwagon. So we got Sharvari and him to do improvisation and scenes, and scenes, and scenes. I was training them personally. After that, COVID hit. So when he had his whole waiting period, he joined The Railway Men as an AD," Shanoo told a newswire.

Sharvari, known for her role in Munjya, was a crucial part of the training process, helping Ahaan refine his craft before cameras rolled for Saiyaara.

Box Office Hold Despite Competition

Even with major new releases like Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 hitting theatres, Saiyaara continues to enjoy a steady run. Written by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, the film features a strong supporting cast including Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Sid Makkar, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The project also marks the first collaboration between director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films.

Celebrating The Film's Success

The success of Saiyaara was recently celebrated with a grand party attended by the cast and crew. At the event, Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, penned an emotional tribute on Instagram alongside photos from the night.

She wrote in the caption, "My sweet son can't take his eyes off his director, I can see the love & attachment he has for him, so much gratitude for having you in our lives @mohitsuri, you are the best, you are magical... Thank you for being there for my Ahaan, love you."

She further wrote, "Akshaye Widhani @awidhani so happy to see the brightest smile on you, thank you for the trust & faith you had in Ahaan & Aneet... My son @ahaanpandayy, you are my heart, my soul, my life, my everything. Thank you for bringing an angel on earth towards me, Dad, your sister & everyone around you. Stay like this forever. Love you so much, so proud of you, keep shining, keep the faith, always my child."

With its theatrical success still going strong, and an OTT debut scheduled for September, Saiyaara seems set to win over streaming audiences as well.