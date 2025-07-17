Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Ahaan Panday Set To Outshine Tiger Shroff And Varun Dhawan In Opening Day Race

Hyderabad: Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is witnessing an extraordinary pre-release response. With just a day to go for its theatrical release on July 18, the film has already sold 97,541 tickets across national multiplex chains and grossed over Rs 4.41 crore in advance bookings, according to Sacnilk.

This romantic drama is aiming for a rare double-digit opening day, a sparse feat achieved by films with complete newcomers, especially in the post-pandemic era. With total shows already crossing 4,300 and an average ticket price of Rs 218, Saiyaara is firmly tracking to earn between Rs 15 crore and Rs 18 crore on day one, according to early trade estimates.

Despite releasing on a relatively modest 1,750 screens across India, industry insiders say the film's advance ticket sales have surpassed biggies like Housefull 5 and are close to overtaking Sikandar's pre-release numbers. The opening day potential would likely have been even higher if it had secured a wider release as most films with Rs 20 crore+ openings typically release on 3,500 screens or more.

Based on early estimates, Saiyaara is poised to become one of the biggest Bollywood openers of all time for a film featuring debutants. If the current advance booking momentum holds and the film opens in the Rs 15–18 crore range as projected, it will comfortably surpass the previous record held by Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (Rs 10.20 crore in 2015).

It will also leave behind other strong debut films like Dhadak (Rs 8.71 crore), Student of the Year (Rs 7.48 crore), Sooraj Pancholi's Hero (Rs 6.90 crore), and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti (Rs 6.55 crore). If Saiyaara crosses the Rs 10 crore opening mark, it will rewrite the benchmark for debutant-led films.

A Look At Top 5 Opening Day Numbers of Debutants

Film India Net Gross Release Year Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon Rs 10.20 Cr 2015 Dhadak Rs 8.71 Cr 2018 Student Of The Year Rs 7.48 Cr 2012 Hero Rs 6.90 Cr 2015 Heropanti Rs 6.55 Cr 2013

Data Source: Sacnilk

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described advance bookings as "a case study for the industry" and emphasised that Saiyaara generated this buzz without any promotional tours, interviews, or viral marketing gimmicks. Instead, the film is being marketed with trailer, chartbuster music, and (most important) a great emotional connect with youth audiences.

Critic Rohit Jaiswal attributes the hype to a "perfect mix of fresh faces, hit music, teenage-centric love story, and Mohit Suri's storytelling brand." The strong presence of discount offers on Day 1 is also expected to add another Rs 1-2 crore to its earnings.

Saiyaara will face competition at the box office from Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great, Kussh Sinha's Nikita Roy, and Hollywood holdovers like F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Superman. However, the buzz suggests Saiyaara will remain the audience's first choice this weekend.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara marks Mohit Suri's first collaboration with the studio. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, a fiery young singer, while Aneet Padda plays a soft-spoken lyricist who partners with him on his new album. Their onscreen chemistry, coupled with the hit soundtrack, has already won over a large segment of the youth audience.

As Saiyaara hits cinemas this Friday, all eyes are on whether it can convert this exceptional pre-release momentum into long-term box office success. If content clicks, as many critics expect, Saiyaara may become a breakout blockbuster in the weeks ahead.