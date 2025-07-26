Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Ahaan-Aneet's Film Continues Its Dream Run, Set To Cross Rs 210 Cr

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara shows no signs of slowing down as it sails through its second weekend with remarkable consistency. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 17.38 crore on Day 9 (Saturday, July 26), pushing its total domestic net collection to Rs 208.13 crore.

With night show collections still pending at the time of publishing, the final day's number is expected to be higher. It is now almost certain that Saiyaara will comfortably cross the Rs 210 crore mark by the end of its second Sunday.

Here's a breakdown of the box office performance so far:

Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 18 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 17.38 crore (early estimates)

Total so far: Rs 208.13 crore

This is an extraordinary achievement for a film made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore, more than tripling its production cost in just nine days.

Occupancy Rates

Saiyaara had an overall 35.43% Hindi occupancy on Saturday (Day 9). Here's how it fared across different time slots:

Morning Shows: 20.80%

Afternoon Shows: 42.06%

Evening Shows: 43.43%

Night Shows: Yet to be updated

Industry Response And Public Reception

The success of Saiyaara is now the topic of discussion within the film industry. With favourable reviews from critics and wide appreciation from the audience, it has been hailed by many as a turning point in modern Bollywood romances. Several industry veterans have appreciated Mohit Suri for bringing emotional depth along with a new approach to the narrative.

Debutant lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been praised for their mature performances. While Ahaan impresses with his screen presence and vulnerability, Aneet shines in a nuanced role that demands both grace and emotional heft.

Saiyaara Plot

Saiyaara is the tale of two lovers, Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, who find an unexplainable connection that takes them beyond all logic and time. Saiyaara is about love, longing, and hope, all wrapped up in a story of destiny and missed connection.

Even the music is soul-stirring - with composers Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara and the rest of the team - this has already become a chartbuster. The title track, in particular, has taken social media by storm.

Saiyaara Cast And Crew

Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, Saiyaara brings together a talented crew including writer Sankalp Sadanah, dialogue writer Rohan Shankar, cinematographer Vikas Sivaraman, and editors Rohit Makwana and Devendra Murdeshwar.

What's Next For Saiyaara?

With the Rs 210 crore milestone well within reach and no major competition at the box office this weekend, Saiyaara is set to keep going. If the trend stays, the film could well find itself joining the Rs 250 crore club - a rare feat for a debut-led love story.