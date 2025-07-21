Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan-Aneet's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr In India, Crosses Rs 119 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Director Mohit Suri's latest romantic musical drama Saiyaara goes from strength to strength at the box office with an outstanding run, driven by word of mouth and good audience response. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has sped ahead in collections, shattering records and moving closer to a significant milestone in India after already crossing Rs 100 crore globally.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 13.79 crore on its fourth day (Monday), bringing its India net total to Rs 97.04 crore. But this figure will likely increase, as the late-night shows' collections have not yet been updated. With that, the film is expected to comfortably enter the Rs 100 crore club domestically by the end of Day 4.

The film's day-wise box office collection is as follows:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 21.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 26 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 35.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday's early estimate): Rs 13.79 crore

Total (India Net): Rs 97.04 crore

Occupancy Rates

Even for a Monday, we see continued strong occupancy for Saiyaara as it filled theatre seats for afternoon and evening shows. The overall Hindi occupancy on Monday, 21 July 2025, was 36.00%.

Below is a breakdown of the Day 4 occupancy (Hindi 2D):

Morning Shows - 21.54%

Afternoon Shows - 41.23%

Evening Shows - 45.24%

Night Shows - 0% (not updated yet)

Worldwide Collection

As for Saiyaara's worldwide box office, it has already surpassed an important milestone. The film has grossed Rs 119 crore worldwide in just four days. The makers took to social media to announce the update. Sharing a poster of the film, the makers wrote in the caption, "Thank you for showering #Saiyaara with so much (followed by a red heart emoji)."

About the Film

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda (first role as a lead character). The movie is about Krish, a young man who loves music and dreams of making it big. It shows the ups and downs he faces while trying to find his place in today's music world. When he meets Vaani, a principled and gifted songwriter, their creative partnership blossoms into a deep emotional bond.

However, things get tense when Vaani and Krish have a serious fight. It reaches a peak when Vaani pulls out a knife and threatens Krish, which leads to a dramatic separation. A heartbroken Krish is later seen overcoming his struggles and achieving stardom, guided by mentor-like advice from Varun Badola's character.