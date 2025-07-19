ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan-Aneet's Film Races Towards Rs 40 Cr In Just 2 Days

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's recently released film, Saiyaara, is still hitting the right note with viewers, becoming a box office surprise of the year. Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama has been able to garner positive word-of-mouth, which has added considerably to its collections, in spite of minimal promotions and no prominent stars associated with it.

Strong Opening Without Promotions

Saiyaara made Rs 21 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office and emerged as the fourth largest opener of the year following Chhaava, Sikandar, and Housefull 5. The achievement becomes even more impressive given that the two leads are newbies - Ahaan Panday, making his silver screen debut, and Aneet Padda, who has appeared in ads before.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara made Rs 16.79 crore on Saturday, July 19, its second day. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 37.79 crore. But the final number may increase even further since the night show data has not been included yet. If the trend continues, the film is all set to cross the Rs 40 crore mark within its first weekend.

Occupancy Rates

The film recorded a healthy overall Hindi occupancy rate of 44.74% on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the Day 2 occupancy (Hindi 2D):