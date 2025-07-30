ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film Slows Slightly After Crossing Rs 250 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025, maintaining an exceptional performance both in the domestic and international markets.

As the film gears up to enter its third week on Friday, it has already crossed major milestones. While the earnings on Day 13 showed a noticeable dip compared to previous days, this slowdown is expected, given the film's explosive run during its first two weeks. Saiyaara has already made a massive mark on the box office, and the gradual fall in numbers is a typical trend seen after such a strong start.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 4.48 crore at the Indian box office on its 13th day, Wednesday, July 30. These are provisional figures, with night show collections yet to be accounted for. Once final numbers come in, the total for the day is likely to increase modestly.

With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 270.98 crore. Despite the dip, these are still solid figures, especially for a film with debutants in the lead roles.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 18 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 26.5 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 30 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday]: Rs 9.25 Cr