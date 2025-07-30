Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film Slows Slightly After Crossing Rs 250 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025, maintaining an exceptional performance both in the domestic and international markets.
As the film gears up to enter its third week on Friday, it has already crossed major milestones. While the earnings on Day 13 showed a noticeable dip compared to previous days, this slowdown is expected, given the film's explosive run during its first two weeks. Saiyaara has already made a massive mark on the box office, and the gradual fall in numbers is a typical trend seen after such a strong start.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 4.48 crore at the Indian box office on its 13th day, Wednesday, July 30. These are provisional figures, with night show collections yet to be accounted for. Once final numbers come in, the total for the day is likely to increase modestly.
With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 270.98 crore. Despite the dip, these are still solid figures, especially for a film with debutants in the lead roles.
Box Office Breakdown
Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr
Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 18 Cr
Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 26.5 Cr
Day 10 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 30 Cr
Day 11 [2nd Monday]: Rs 9.25 Cr
Day 12 [2nd Tuesday]: Rs 10 Cr
Day 13 [2nd Wednesday]: Rs 4.48 Cr (early estimates)
Total: Rs 270.98 Cr
Occupancy Rates
On Wednesday, July 30, Saiyaara recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.68%. This includes various showtime slots throughout the day.
Morning Shows: 10.33%
Afternoon Shows: 15.67%
Evening Shows: 15.03%
Night Shows: 0% (yet to be updated)
Saiyaara Worldwide Collection
Globally, Saiyaara has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark. As of Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 409.75 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 266.5 crore from India (net) and approximately Rs 90 crore from overseas markets.
A trade analyst shared the film's milestone on the social media platform X, stating, "SAIYAARA CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe."
'SAIYAARA' CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2025
Gross BOC...… pic.twitter.com/y3uD9aibUl
About The Film
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a quiet and introspective writer. The romantic drama explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.