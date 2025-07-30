ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Ahaan Panday's Debut Film Slows Slightly After Crossing Rs 250 Cr In India

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara witnesses a slight dip in collections on Day 13, but the film continues its successful theatrical run across India and overseas.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13 (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025, maintaining an exceptional performance both in the domestic and international markets.

As the film gears up to enter its third week on Friday, it has already crossed major milestones. While the earnings on Day 13 showed a noticeable dip compared to previous days, this slowdown is expected, given the film's explosive run during its first two weeks. Saiyaara has already made a massive mark on the box office, and the gradual fall in numbers is a typical trend seen after such a strong start.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 4.48 crore at the Indian box office on its 13th day, Wednesday, July 30. These are provisional figures, with night show collections yet to be accounted for. Once final numbers come in, the total for the day is likely to increase modestly.

With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 270.98 crore. Despite the dip, these are still solid figures, especially for a film with debutants in the lead roles.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 18 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 26.5 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 30 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday]: Rs 9.25 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday]: Rs 10 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday]: Rs 4.48 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 270.98 Cr

Occupancy Rates

On Wednesday, July 30, Saiyaara recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.68%. This includes various showtime slots throughout the day.

Morning Shows: 10.33%

Afternoon Shows: 15.67%

Evening Shows: 15.03%

Night Shows: 0% (yet to be updated)

Saiyaara Worldwide Collection

Globally, Saiyaara has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark. As of Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 409.75 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 266.5 crore from India (net) and approximately Rs 90 crore from overseas markets.

A trade analyst shared the film's milestone on the social media platform X, stating, "SAIYAARA CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe."

About The Film

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a quiet and introspective writer. The romantic drama explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025, maintaining an exceptional performance both in the domestic and international markets.

As the film gears up to enter its third week on Friday, it has already crossed major milestones. While the earnings on Day 13 showed a noticeable dip compared to previous days, this slowdown is expected, given the film's explosive run during its first two weeks. Saiyaara has already made a massive mark on the box office, and the gradual fall in numbers is a typical trend seen after such a strong start.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 4.48 crore at the Indian box office on its 13th day, Wednesday, July 30. These are provisional figures, with night show collections yet to be accounted for. Once final numbers come in, the total for the day is likely to increase modestly.

With this, the film's total domestic collection stands at an estimated Rs 270.98 crore. Despite the dip, these are still solid figures, especially for a film with debutants in the lead roles.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 18 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 26.5 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 30 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday]: Rs 9.25 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday]: Rs 10 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday]: Rs 4.48 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 270.98 Cr

Occupancy Rates

On Wednesday, July 30, Saiyaara recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.68%. This includes various showtime slots throughout the day.

Morning Shows: 10.33%

Afternoon Shows: 15.67%

Evening Shows: 15.03%

Night Shows: 0% (yet to be updated)

Saiyaara Worldwide Collection

Globally, Saiyaara has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark. As of Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 409.75 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 266.5 crore from India (net) and approximately Rs 90 crore from overseas markets.

A trade analyst shared the film's milestone on the social media platform X, stating, "SAIYAARA CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe."

About The Film

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a quiet and introspective writer. The romantic drama explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAIYAARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONSAIYAARAAHAAN PANDAYANEET PADDASAIYAARA BOX OFFICE DAY 13

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.