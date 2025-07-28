Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan-Aneet's Film Records Lowest Single-Day Earning But Crosses Rs 250 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara has entered its second week at the box office on a largely positive note, even as it recorded its lowest single-day collection on Day 11. Despite the dip, the Mohit Suri directorial has crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone at the Indian box office and shows no signs of slowing down globally.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11
According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected Rs 5.94 crore on its eleventh day (Monday, July 28, 2025). This is the film's lowest daily collection so far, likely due to the typical weekday slump. However, the final number may see a slight boost once the figures from late-night shows are updated.
With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 253.19 crore. The global total has already surged past Rs 350 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr
Day 8 (Friday): Rs 18 Cr
Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 26.5 Cr
Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 30 Cr
Day 11 (Monday): Rs 5.94 Cr (early est.)
Total: Rs 253.19 Cr
Occupancy Rates
On Day 11, Saiyaara registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.27% across theatres nationwide. Here's the time-wise breakdown of Monday's occupancy in 2D Hindi screenings:
Morning Shows: 11.22%
Afternoon Shows: 19.34%
Evening Shows: 18.24%
Night Shows: Awaiting data update
About Saiyaara
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a romantic drama that marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda (first role as a lead actor). The story revolves around Krish Kapoor (Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Padda), a reserved writer. The film explores themes of young love, heartbreak, and personal growth.
READ MORE
- 'Number 1 in the World!': Ananya Panday, Tanishk Bagchi Celebrate As Saiyaara Tops Spotify's Viral 50 Global Chart
- 'It Speaks Talent, It Speaks Blood' As Faheem Abdullah And Arslan Nizami Make Soulful Bollywood Debut With Saiyaara
- Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Pushed To 2026; Anurag Basu Responds To Claims Of Saiyaara Impact