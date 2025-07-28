ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan-Aneet's Film Records Lowest Single-Day Earning But Crosses Rs 250 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara has entered its second week at the box office on a largely positive note, even as it recorded its lowest single-day collection on Day 11. Despite the dip, the Mohit Suri directorial has crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone at the Indian box office and shows no signs of slowing down globally.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected Rs 5.94 crore on its eleventh day (Monday, July 28, 2025). This is the film's lowest daily collection so far, likely due to the typical weekday slump. However, the final number may see a slight boost once the figures from late-night shows are updated.

With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 253.19 crore. The global total has already surged past Rs 350 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Week 1 Collection: Rs 172.75 Cr

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 18 Cr

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 26.5 Cr

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 30 Cr