Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: With Over Rs 14 Cr Opening, Ahaan-Aneet's Film Beats Expectations

Hyderabad: Bollywood debutant Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, has impressed with his entry into Indian cinema with the romantic musical Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film has opened to good reviews from critics and the audience. Fueled by its emotional content and positive word-of-mouth, Saiyaara has started its box office run on a strong note.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1
As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has brought in Rs 14.07 crore at the Indian box office on its first day (Friday, July 18). The figure is based on collections recorded through the morning, afternoon, and evening shows, while night show figures are yet to be updated. With strong buzz and increased fan enthusiasm, the final count could surpass the Rs 15 crore mark to become one of the highest openings ever for a debutant-led romantic film this year.
It is interesting to note that the film also performed well in pre-bookings, reaching the third position on advance booking, only behind Chhaava and Sikandar. In spite of little promotional activity, the buzz around Saiyaara has resulted in massive footfalls across cinemas.
Occupancy Rates
The film enjoyed an overall 44.33% Hindi occupancy rate on Day 1. Here's a detailed breakdown of Friday's show-wise occupancy:
Morning Shows: 35.51%
Afternoon Shows: 46.62%
Evening Shows: 50.85%
Night Shows: Yet to be updated
About Saiyaara
Directed by Mohit Suri, known for his hits like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Kalyug, Saiyaara narrates the story of two emotionally complex youngsters, Krish and Vaani. Ahaan Panday plays Krish, a self-centred and temperamental singer, while Aneet Padda portrays Vaani, a shy and introverted songwriter. The film is described by its makers as a "pure-hearted love story." Produced by Akshaye Widhani under the YRF banner, Saiyaara marks the launch of both Ahaan and Aneet in lead roles.
Budget And OTT Release Update
The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. As per media reports, streaming giant Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical digital rights for Saiyaara. Although not yet officially confirmed, fans and the public can expect the film to premiere on the platform a few weeks after its theatrical run.
