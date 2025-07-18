ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: With Over Rs 14 Cr Opening, Ahaan-Aneet's Film Beats Expectations

Hyderabad: Bollywood debutant Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, has impressed with his entry into Indian cinema with the romantic musical Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film has opened to good reviews from critics and the audience. Fueled by its emotional content and positive word-of-mouth, Saiyaara has started its box office run on a strong note.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has brought in Rs 14.07 crore at the Indian box office on its first day (Friday, July 18). The figure is based on collections recorded through the morning, afternoon, and evening shows, while night show figures are yet to be updated. With strong buzz and increased fan enthusiasm, the final count could surpass the Rs 15 crore mark to become one of the highest openings ever for a debutant-led romantic film this year.

It is interesting to note that the film also performed well in pre-bookings, reaching the third position on advance booking, only behind Chhaava and Sikandar. In spite of little promotional activity, the buzz around Saiyaara has resulted in massive footfalls across cinemas.

Occupancy Rates

The film enjoyed an overall 44.33% Hindi occupancy rate on Day 1. Here's a detailed breakdown of Friday's show-wise occupancy: