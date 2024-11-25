Saira Banu Shares Reason Behind Break from AR Rahman in First Post-Divorce Statement

Hyderabad: Saira Banu, former wife of legendary music composer AR Rahman, recently broke her silence regarding their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. In a heartfelt voice note shared with her followers, Saira opened up about the reasons behind her decision to take a break from her husband, while expressing her deep admiration and respect for him. The announcement of their separation came after months of speculation, and Saira used this opportunity to address the rumours swirling around her and AR Rahman.

In the voice note, Saira explained that her decision to leave Chennai and take a break from her relationship with AR Rahman was driven by health concerns. She revealed that she had been physically unwell for the past couple of months and needed time to focus on her treatment. "I have been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that is the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR," she shared.

She further clarified that her separation from AR Rahman was not due to any personal or marital issues but was rather a result of her health struggles. In the same breath, she defended her husband's character, urging the public not to tarnish his name with false rumours. "He is a gem of a person, the best man in the world," she stated, emphasising her trust and affection for him.

Saira also requested the media, particularly Tamil media and YouTubers, to refrain from spreading negative narratives about AR Rahman. She described him as an amazing human being and expressed her love and respect for him, saying, "I trust him with my life. That is how much I love him, and that is how much he does."

Saira Banu further elaborated on her decision to temporarily move to Bombay for her treatment, noting that she did not want to disturb AR Rahman, who has a busy schedule in Chennai. She assured her followers that her relationship with him remains strong, and she has no ill will towards him. "Please just let him be the way he is," she urged.

In closing, she requested the public to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading unfounded allegations about AR Rahman, whom she described as 'absolutely rubbish.' The couple got married in 1995 and have three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.