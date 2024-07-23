Saif Ali Khan's Phantom Poster Used by Terror Outfit for Propaganda Video, J&K Police Issue Warning: Sharing is an Offence

Hyderabad: The Jammu and Kashmir police issued a warning regarding a propaganda video produced by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group. This video reportedly includes a poster from the Bollywood film Phantom featuring Saif Ali Khan.

According to the police, sharing or forwarding such content is considered unlawful under sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In a series of tweets, the J-K police stated, "A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali Khan has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024".

They further cautioned the public against disseminating this propaganda video and urged them to provide details if they receive it. "General public is alerted that they will do the following: First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone. Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video. Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message," added the J-K police in their social media post.

The police reiterated, "Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA."

Earlier this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, manipulated videos of Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party had gone viral on social media. Both stars denied any involvement in creating these videos and sought legal action against them.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is preparing for his Telugu debut in Devara, where he will play the main antagonist opposite Jr NTR. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, directed by Rohit Shetty, scheduled for a Diwali release in theaters.