Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent to Police Custody; Read How Police Tracked Him Down

Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, for stabbing Saif Ali Khan. The attacker is now in police custody.

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent to Police Custody
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent to Police Custody (Photo: ANI)
Published : Jan 19, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Updated : Jan 19, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Mumbai Police confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. He was arrested in Thane with the cue of a labour contractor. For the unversed, the intruder attacked Khan after breaking into the actor's Bandra home with the intention of robbery.

The police began a thorough investigation, creating many teams and reviewing CCTV footage, which allowed them to follow the suspect across Mumbai. His criminal history was still unknown, but the police have verified that he was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. On Sunday, the suspect was sent to police custody until January 24.

The breakthrough came when a labour contractor in the area provided crucial information that guided police to a camp in a forested area near Thane’s Hiranandani Estate. After evading the police for more than two days, the accused was arrested in a remote location. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had been living under the alias of Vijay Das, had been working in Mumbai for several months, employed at a housekeeping agency.

"Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. Currently, he is using Vijay Das as his name. He came to Mumbai five to six months ago. The accused was using multiple aliases. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. He used to work in a Housekeeping agency," the DCP said.

Khan, 54, was taken to Lilavati Hospital and had emergency surgery after suffering severe injuries, including stab wounds to his spine. The actor is now in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

