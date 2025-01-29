ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Actor Boosts Home Security Measures

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The actor has now enhanced security measures, including fencing his Bandra residence balcony.

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Actor Boosts Home Security Measures
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Actor Boosts Home Security Measures (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court rejected the police's plea for a two-day extension of his custody, stating that the investigation appeared complete, and there were no new grounds to justify further detention.

The accused, arrested from Thane, reportedly entered India illegally after changing his identity from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das. Police allege that he gained unauthorised access to Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra on January 16 and repeatedly stabbed the actor with a knife. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was discharged five days later and is now recovering at home. Authorities assured that further custody could be sought if new evidence emerged during the investigation.

In response to the shocking incident, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, have increased security measures at their Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. Social media is filled with visuals of the work being done in fencing their balcony with reinforced wiring.

Kareena's team also recently met the media members, asking the paparazzi to respect the privacy of the couple. The team requested photographers not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, in private settings like their garden, birthday parties, or sports centres. They further added that the media is allowed to capture only the images of the family at official events.

READ MORE

  1. 'Ample Evidence Against Accused': Mumbai Police on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
  2. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Accused Shehzad's Police Custody Extended
  3. Saif Ali Khan Recounts Horrific Details of Knife Attack: 'Woke up to Jehangir's Nanny's Screams'

Hyderabad: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court rejected the police's plea for a two-day extension of his custody, stating that the investigation appeared complete, and there were no new grounds to justify further detention.

The accused, arrested from Thane, reportedly entered India illegally after changing his identity from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das. Police allege that he gained unauthorised access to Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra on January 16 and repeatedly stabbed the actor with a knife. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was discharged five days later and is now recovering at home. Authorities assured that further custody could be sought if new evidence emerged during the investigation.

In response to the shocking incident, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, have increased security measures at their Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. Social media is filled with visuals of the work being done in fencing their balcony with reinforced wiring.

Kareena's team also recently met the media members, asking the paparazzi to respect the privacy of the couple. The team requested photographers not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, in private settings like their garden, birthday parties, or sports centres. They further added that the media is allowed to capture only the images of the family at official events.

READ MORE

  1. 'Ample Evidence Against Accused': Mumbai Police on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
  2. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Accused Shehzad's Police Custody Extended
  3. Saif Ali Khan Recounts Horrific Details of Knife Attack: 'Woke up to Jehangir's Nanny's Screams'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAIF ALI KHANSAIF ALI KHAN ATTACKERSAIF ALI ATTACKER JUDICIAL CUSTODYSAIF ALI KHAN HOME FENCINGSAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.