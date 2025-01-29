Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Actor Boosts Home Security Measures

Hyderabad: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court rejected the police's plea for a two-day extension of his custody, stating that the investigation appeared complete, and there were no new grounds to justify further detention.

The accused, arrested from Thane, reportedly entered India illegally after changing his identity from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das. Police allege that he gained unauthorised access to Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra on January 16 and repeatedly stabbed the actor with a knife. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was discharged five days later and is now recovering at home. Authorities assured that further custody could be sought if new evidence emerged during the investigation.

In response to the shocking incident, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, have increased security measures at their Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. Social media is filled with visuals of the work being done in fencing their balcony with reinforced wiring.

Kareena's team also recently met the media members, asking the paparazzi to respect the privacy of the couple. The team requested photographers not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, in private settings like their garden, birthday parties, or sports centres. They further added that the media is allowed to capture only the images of the family at official events.