Saif Ali Khan suffers injury; rushed to hospital

Hyderabad: Actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, according to a source. Saif reportedly sustained a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.

National award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the hospital due to a knee injury, and will soon be undergoing surgery. Actor and wife of Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has reportedly been spotted at the hospital where her husband is being treated. The couple was seen around 8 a.m. in the hospital.

After being contacted for a statement on the subject, Saif's team has decided not to comment at this time. The specifics of the event that resulted in these injuries have not yet been made public as his team declined to comment on the situation despite queries.

The actor, his wife, and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, recently returned from a family holiday in Switzerland. the actor was last seen in Adipurush, which turned out to be a box office failure. The Om Raut directorial had an ensemble cast comprising Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and him.

Going forward, Saif will next be seen with NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in the Pan-India movie Devara. The teaser for Devara, which features NTR Jr. in a vicious avatar, was unveiled by the film's makers recently. The highly anticipated teaser opened with the scene of ships on a dark and stormy sea. RRR fame actor NTR Jr. was shown in an entirely new avatar in the Koratala Siva directorial.