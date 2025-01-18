Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Suspect Detained By RPF At Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg (Chhattisgarh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained a suspect in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, January 18, in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident occurred at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was stabbed six times by an intruder, leaving him with serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as Sandeep, alias Aakash Kailash Kannojia (31), was apprehended at Durg railway station. Acting on a tip-off and a photograph shared by the Mumbai Police, the RPF intercepted the Mumbai-Howrah Gyaneshwari Express. The suspect, travelling in the train's general compartment, was detained around 2 pm when the train arrived at Durg.

RPF sources revealed that Mumbai Police had provided specific details, including the suspect's photo, the train number, and his likely location. Anticipating his arrival, RPF officials sealed off platform number 2 and successfully detained the individual. He is currently in RPF custody and is being interrogated.

A team from the Mumbai Police is expected to arrive in Durg by 9 pm to confirm the suspect's identity and involvement in the case.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries near his spine and neck, in the early hours of Thursday, January 16. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors performed a five-hour emergency surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his spine. He is currently recovering and in stable condition.

The assailant was caught on CCTV fleeing the actor's building and was later spotted at Bandra and Dadar railway stations. This led to speculation that he had fled Mumbai by train. Police had earlier detained another individual, a carpenter who had worked at the actor's home, but he was released after questioning.

Saif's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, provided a detailed statement to the police, describing the attack as aggressive and unprovoked, with no valuables stolen. She stated that she sought refuge at her sister Karisma Kapoor's house after the incident, as she was deeply shaken.

The motive behind the attack is believed to be robbery, and authorities have dismissed any connections to organized crime. Over 30 police teams are working on the case to ensure justice is served.