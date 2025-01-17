Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Shahid Kapoor Expresses 'Shock' Over Incident; Wishes Speedy Recovery - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence followed by a deadly encounter, leaving the latter injured. During a press meet for Shahid's upcoming film Deva, he addressed the incident, calling it shocking. Kapoor also wished Saif a speedy recovery.

Responding to a journalist's question about Khan's stabbing, the Jab We Met actor said, "All of us from the fraternity are extremely concerned. We hope that Saif's health gets better. We hope that he is feeling better. We are very shocked about what happened. It is a very difficult thing to absorb that something like this can take place in Mumbai. I am sure, the police are trying their best. Usually, things like this do not happen. Mumbai is an extremely safe place. We proudly say that even if your family member is outside at 2 or 3 am they are safe."

Shahid Kapoor Expresses 'Shock' Over Saif Ali Khan's Stabbingg (Video source: PTI)

Meanwhile, Saif, who was today shifted out of ICU to a special ward, is recovering well. The actor had a deadly encounter with an intruder on Wednesday night. The doctors had removed a 2.5-inch knife from the actor's back after he was stabbed six times in the wee hours. The actor had to undergo surgery and is now out of danger, despite two deep wounds near his spine.

Talking about Shahid, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly awaited film Deva. It is slated to hit theatres on January 31. Apart from Shahid, the film features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.