Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Police Say Facial Recognition Test Matches Accused's Face In CCTV Footage

Hyderabad: Mumbai police have confirmed that a facial recognition test has identified Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) as the person captured in CCTV footage from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence during a knife attack earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 when the accused allegedly broke into Khan's 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building and stabbed the actor six times before fleeing the scene. Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

An official stated that the facial recognition test played a crucial role in solving the case. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," a police officer said.