Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Police Say Facial Recognition Test Matches Accused's Face In CCTV Footage

A Bangladeshi man, arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan, was identified by facial recognition, matching CCTV footage from Khan's Mumbai building, police confirmed.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Police Say Facial Recognition Test Matches Accused's Face In CCTV Footage (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mumbai police have confirmed that a facial recognition test has identified Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) as the person captured in CCTV footage from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence during a knife attack earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 when the accused allegedly broke into Khan's 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building and stabbed the actor six times before fleeing the scene. Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

An official stated that the facial recognition test played a crucial role in solving the case. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," a police officer said.

Following extensive investigations, the accused was arrested from Thane on January 19 while reportedly attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh. Authorities intercepted him at Hiranandani Estate before he could leave the country.

Shariful has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7). He was presented in a Mumbai court on January 24 and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

SAIF ATTACKER FACIAL RECOGNITIONSAIF ATTACKER CCTV FOOTAGESAIF ALI KHANSAIF ATTACKER MATCHES CCTV FOOTAGESAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE

