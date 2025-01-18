Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Intruder Got Aggressive But Didn't Touch Jewellery, Kareena Kapoor In Her Statement to Police

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has recorded her statement with the police about the violent attack on her family's Mumbai home, where her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed multiple times. The incident happened in the early hours of January 16, leaving the star couple shaken.

He Was Very Aggressive, says Kareena

In her statement, Kareena has revealed that the attacker was very aggressive. Despite the fact that the intruder was aggressive during the scuffle, Kareena said that no items were stolen in their house, including jewelry left untouched. In her statement to the Bandra Police, Kareena stated how the assailant continuously attacked Saif but did not seem to have an intention to steal from their house. The violent fight occurred when Saif attempted to ward off the attacker from their small son, Jeh. His bravery ensured the attacker didn't reach Jeh, but Saif's efforts came at a heavy cost.

Kareena told police that she went to her sister Karisma Kapoor's place in Khar after the attack. "I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house," said Kareena on the traumatic event.

More Than 30 Teams Working To Nab Attacker

The police have launched a massive manhunt with more than 30 teams working to catch the attacker who is still on the run. According to reports, the intruder also demanded Rs 1 crore from the house help, who was also injured during the incident.

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Soon

Saif has been recovering well after a successful surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife from his neck. According to doctors, he is expected to be discharged by January 21, with his condition improving steadily. "We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital told a newswire on Friday.

While Kareena said that the attacker seemed uninterested in theft, earlier theories hinted that the intruder was trying to carry out a burglary. The assailant is yet to be apprehended by the police, and the motive of the attack would only be well known once he is caught. (With agency inputs)