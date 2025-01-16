Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Jr NTR 'Shocked', Chiranjeevi 'Deeply Disturbed', Pooja Bhatt Says 'Never Felt This Unsafe'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after a scuffle with an intruder who entered actor's Mumbai home during wee hours on January 16. The actor is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Soon after news of Saif being attacked surfaced, several celebrities expressed concern over his health and the safety of colleagues from the film industry.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jr NTR expressed shock over the attack on Saif. Hoping for his Devara co-star's quick recovery, Jr NTR wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to social media to wish Saif a speedy recovery. Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery."

Following the attack on Saif at his residence, Pooja Bhatt called upon attention to the deteriorating law and order situation through social media, saying that she had never felt this unsafe. "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city -and especially the Queen of the Suburbs- has never felt so unsafe before. Kind attention @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis," she wrote on X.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai early on Thursday and suffered multiple injuries, officials said. Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and required a medical procedure following the incident, which occurred around 2.30 am at his home in the Bandra area, they added. The Bandra police responded to the scene after the report and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Khan suffered six stabs, out of which two were deep, with one being very close to the spine. "He is undergoing an operation led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi," a newswire quoted Dr. Uttamani as saying. The wound on his wrist is also deep, is located on the left hand, and needs to be repaired by a plastic surgeon, he pointed out.

There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm, for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine, said a statement from Kareena Kapoor's team.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further, as the police are already conducting their investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement added.