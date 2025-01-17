Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Actor Out Of ICU; He 'Walked In Like a Lion' Drenched in Blood; One Detained; Kareena's Statement and More

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed by an intruder, who is believed to have sneaked into the actor's residence at Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra area on January 16. The actor had to undergo surgery to remove a 2.5-inch-long piece of a knife from his spine. The incident has shocked Bollywood and raised serious concerns over the safety of celebrities. Over 30 hours after the incident, the attacker, who left behind both Saif and one of his domestic helps injured, is still on the run.

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital on Friday confirmed that the actor has been shifted out from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Speaking to the media, a team of doctors who operated on the actor said that he was out of danger and there was no issue of paralysis.

"He Walked In Like a Lion": Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr. Niraj Uttamani from Lilavati Hospital shared details about Saif Ali Khan’s arrival at the hospital. He explained that he was the first doctor to meet Saif within an hour of his injury. "He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," he said.

Police Formed 20 Teams: Mumbai police have formed 20 teams to catch the intruder, who has been on the run for over 30 hours after stabbing Saif multiple times.

One Detained: Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with attack on Saif. The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

Accused Last Spotted Near Bandra Railway Station: Mumbai Police also said that the accused involved in the attack on Khan was last spotted near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are on the search trail in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, according to an official speaking to a newswire.

Technical Data is Being Analysed: The crime branch and the local police are collecting technical data, including on the mobile phones that were activated in the vicinity at the time of the alleged "attempt to burglary."

Search Operations: The forensic teams along with a dog squad have been added to the search operation for the attacker. Evidence has been collected from Saif's residence and the building, and various searches have been conducted in all of Mumbai for the assailant.

Details of the Attack: The 54-year-old actor was attacked around 2:30 am on Thursday and suffered six stab wounds. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and was operated on under emergency circumstances.

CCTV Footage: The police are analysing CCTV footage from the building, showing the intruder armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade running off from the scene. The 2:33 am footage clearly reveals the young suspect's face. He is wearing a brown T-shirt with a collar and a red scarf as he ran off down the stairs from the sixth floor. Saif is living on the 12th floor.

Family Was At Home: In the 12th-floor apartment were Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur, as well as the five house helps. According to her complaint to the police, Jeh's nanny Philip said that he demanded Rs 1 crore while being the first person the armed attacker had encountered.

Entry of Intruder: Police officials reveal that the intruder did not forcibly enter the flat but had sneaked in at some time during the night, with a robbery plan. Philip said that the man pointed a finger at her and told her not to make any noise as "koi awaaz nahin". She screamed; Saif came out from the room along with Kareena. This intruder then attacked Saif with a knife in a scuffle.

Kareena's Statement: On Thursday night. Kareena put out a statement appealing for her family members' privacy while facing the storm from fans and media. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena said. She added that the constant scrutiny is making it hard for the family to cope with the situation. "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read. (With agency inputs)