Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 2.5-Inch-Long Knife Removed from Spine, Actor in ICU

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has suffered a severe injury to his thoracic spinal cord as a knife got lodged in his spine. A 2.5-inch-long blade was surgically removed, and his leaking spinal fluid was repaired, as confirmed by a doctor from Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Completely Stable and Out of Danger

According to Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital, the risk factor has ended, and Saif Ali Khan has come out safely from the danger zone. Saif Ali Khan is absolutely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger, said the doctor. Lilavati hospital official sources said multiple injuries were noticed on the face and body parts after the attack at his house. Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence in Bandra during the early hours of Thursday. The actor suffered at least six injuries, including deep wounds to his hand and neck.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange told reporters.

Surgery Details: 2.5 Inch Knife Removed, Plastic Surgery Successful

ICU Care for Saif Ali Khan

Lilavati Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dr. Niraj Uttamani confirmed that the actor was in the ICU and under observation. "Saif's operation has been successful. His neurosurgery and plastic surgery are done. He is on a recovery path, and we expect him to recover 100 percent," he said.

Mumbai Police investigates "Robbery Attempt"

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, said that the whole incident seemed like a "robbery attempt". The intruder had entered Saif Ali Khan's house through a fire escape staircase. "We are trying to arrest the accused. Ten detection teams are investigating the case," Gedam added.

Actor Attacked While Defending His Maid

The incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the Satguru Sharan building, Bandra, when an intruder is said to have confronted the actor's maid. Saif tried to intervene and settle the situation. However, it turned violent as the scuffle ensued. As a result of the scuffle, Saif sustained injuries, and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment. (With agency inputs)