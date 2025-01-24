ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Recounts Horrific Details of Knife Attack: ‘Woke up to Jehangir’s Nanny’s Screams’

Saif Ali Khan gives a chilling account of the knife attack, revealing he was stabbed multiple times while saving son Jehangir from the intruder.

Saif Ali Khan Recounts Horrific Details of Knife Attack
Saif Ali Khan Recounts Horrific Details of Knife Attack (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: Two days after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded his statement in the knife assault case. The actor narrated the entire sequence of events that took place on the night of January 16 to the police. For the unversed, Saif was attacked by an intruder in the wee hours of Thursday, sustaining six wounds of knife injury on his back.

The actor's statement reveals a harrowing account of how he saved his son Jehangir from the attacker, but was stabbed multiple times in the process. According to Saif's statement, he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were sleeping in their bedroom when they heard the screams of their youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan's caretaker Eliama Philip. Rushing to Jehangir's room, Saif found the accused preparing to attack his son and the caretaker.

A tussle followed, during which the accused attacked Saif with a knife, stabbing him in the back, neck, and hand. Despite his injuries, the Agent Vinod actor managed to push the intruder away, locking him in Jehangir's room. He then called out to the other employees of the house, and all fled to the 12th floor along with Jahangir. However, when the staff members returned to Jahangir's room, they found that the accused had escaped.

Saif's statement provides a chilling account of the events that transpired that night. The police have arrested the prime accused Mohammad Shehzad in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. 'Was The Attack Real Or Was He Just Acting': Maharashtra Minister Rane On Attack On Saif Ali Khan
  2. 'Don’t Worry About the Fare': Saif Ali Khan Jokes With Auto Driver Who Took Him to Hospital
  3. Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent to Police Custody; Read How Police Tracked Him Down

Hyderabad: Two days after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded his statement in the knife assault case. The actor narrated the entire sequence of events that took place on the night of January 16 to the police. For the unversed, Saif was attacked by an intruder in the wee hours of Thursday, sustaining six wounds of knife injury on his back.

The actor's statement reveals a harrowing account of how he saved his son Jehangir from the attacker, but was stabbed multiple times in the process. According to Saif's statement, he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were sleeping in their bedroom when they heard the screams of their youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan's caretaker Eliama Philip. Rushing to Jehangir's room, Saif found the accused preparing to attack his son and the caretaker.

A tussle followed, during which the accused attacked Saif with a knife, stabbing him in the back, neck, and hand. Despite his injuries, the Agent Vinod actor managed to push the intruder away, locking him in Jehangir's room. He then called out to the other employees of the house, and all fled to the 12th floor along with Jahangir. However, when the staff members returned to Jahangir's room, they found that the accused had escaped.

Saif's statement provides a chilling account of the events that transpired that night. The police have arrested the prime accused Mohammad Shehzad in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. 'Was The Attack Real Or Was He Just Acting': Maharashtra Minister Rane On Attack On Saif Ali Khan
  2. 'Don’t Worry About the Fare': Saif Ali Khan Jokes With Auto Driver Who Took Him to Hospital
  3. Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Sent to Police Custody; Read How Police Tracked Him Down

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAIF ALI KHAN STATEMENTSAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASESAIF STATEMENT ON KNIFE ATTACKENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR SAIF ALI KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.