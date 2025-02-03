ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Knife Attack; Teaser Of His Netflix Film Jewel Thief Out

Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance post-knife attack as Netflix unveiled the teaser of Jewel Thief, a thrilling heist drama.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 7:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance on Monday after surviving a knife attack at his Bandra residence last month. The 54-year-old star attended Netflix's slate announcement event, marking a strong comeback after undergoing surgery and recovery.

Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a robbery attempt on January 16, expressed gratitude for being able to face the audience again.

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co-star. And basically a lovely movie and I'm very excited," said the actor, who sported casual denim attire with a bandage on his neck.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of his latest film, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, a high-stakes heist drama directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati. Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is being produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix Pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix revealed the teaser of the film with a caption that read, "Two masterminds, one priceless diamond and a heist spanning across the globe. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, coming soon, only on Netflix."

The film centres around a master jewel thief (Saif) in pursuit of The African Red Sun, the world's rarest diamond, for a powerful crime lord. Last-minute surprises are common, with twists, unexpected alliances, and the act of betrayal coming into play.

Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta are also playing important roles in the film. This is the second reunion of Saif and Siddharth Anand 17 years after their previous collaboration in Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has already wrapped up production and will be released exclusively on Netflix.

