Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, returns home with Kareena after tricep surgery - watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan returned to his Mumbai home on Tuesday after undergoing tricep surgery. The actor was spotted with his actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan outside their residence.

Hyderabad: Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital following a tricep surgery to address an old injury sustained during the filming of an action sequence for his latest movie. The actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the medical procedure.

On January 23, after the surgery, Saif Ali Khan was papped outside the hospital, sitting in his car. In a video shared by paparazzi, the actor can be seen waving and smiling towards the shutterbugs, providing a reassuring glimpse that he is now in good health. Despite the car mirrors being rolled up, the actor's acknowledgment is likely to bring relief to his concerned fans.

The reports had initially raised worry among fans about Saif's health, especially since he underwent triceps surgery. However, the actor's discharge from the hospital has eased concerns, and the 53-year-old actor seems to be on the road to recovery.

In an official statement shared on Monday, Saif Ali Khan addressed his health situation, stating, "This injury and the surgery that followed are a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's latest appearance on the big screen was in Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana. His upcoming projects include Devara, a duology in which he will be sharing the screen with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

