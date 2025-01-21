Saif Ali Khan Discharged After 5 Days of Attack by Intruder; Recreates Crime Scene at Bandra Residence

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who had undergone surgery at the Lilavati Hospital following a lethal knife attack, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The actor has been advised to rest at home. Following his discharge, the security around his home was beefed up.

The Mumbai Police, which is investigating the high-profile case, recorded the Parampara actor's statement following his arrival at his residence in suburban Bandra, sources said. Saif is understood to have recreated the scene before the officials of the Mumbai police.

Saif was finally discharged after five days of sustaining injuries fighting an intruder at his Bandra residence on the intervening night of Wednesday. The actor, in an attempt to foil a robbery attempt at 2:30 in the night, sustained six knife stabs, two of which were deep and close to his spine. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5-inch knife from his wound after his admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The police arrested the accused 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Thane on the cue of a labour contractor within 70 hours of the attack. On further investigation, police found that Shehzad was a Bangladeshi infiltrator, who had illegally crossed the border around 4 months ago. He worked odd jobs at hotels before barging into Saif's house with the only motive to steal.