Saif Ali Khan Birthday Treat: Devara Makers Drop Fiery Bhaira Glimpse - Watch

Hyderabad: As anticipation for the pan-India film Devara Part 1 intensifies, the makers added to the buzz with a special treat for Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan fans. In celebration of Saif Ali Khan's birthday on August 16, 2024, the makers of Devara dropped a highly anticipated glimpse of his character, Bhaira, today at 4:05 PM. This preview promises to showcase the intensity and menace of Khan's role as the main antagonist in the film.

Taking to Instagram, makers wrote: "His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara." It shows Saif sporting a shorter hair, as opposed to his earlier poster look. In the video, Saif Ali Khan’s character is shown dominating a wrestling match, leaving his opponent severely wounded with blood on the ground. The footage also features Bhaira reveling and dancing with his clan. The introduction of Saif Ali Khan's character turned out to be a major highlight, showcasing the Bollywood star in a role that promises to be both fierce and captivating.

Devara Part 1 stars Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, with Saif Ali Khan making a significant impact as the villain. The film marks Saif Ali Khan’s Tollywood debut, as well as that of Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the buzz surrounding this multi-lingual project. Earlier, on Saif's birthday in 2023, Jr NTR dropped Saif's look from the film, which garnered widespread acclaim, adding to the anticipation for this glimpse.

Currently, the production team is engrossed in filming the "Ayudha Puja" song, with reports suggesting that the shoot is proceeding smoothly. As the release date draws near, the focus is shifting to post-production to ensure the film meets its high expectations. Although the film was initially set for an Eid 2024 release, it was postponed due to delays in VFX work. The new release date was later set for October 10, 2024, but has since been moved up to September 27.