Saif Ali Khan Attack: Urvashi Rautela Apologises After Facing Backlash Over Insensitive Remark, Deletes Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela found herself in trouble after making an insensitive comment regarding Saif Ali Khan's recent attack in Mumbai. She faced significant backlash on social media and subsequently issued an apology through her Instagram Story, which she later removed.

The controversy began when Rautela was asked about the safety of actors following the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16. While discussing the incident, the actor, who is currently enjoying the box-office success of her film Daaku Maharaaj, made remarks that many considered out of touch. She highlighted her film's impressive Rs 105 crore earnings and mentioned receiving a "diamond-studded Rolex" from her mother, which many felt diverted attention from the seriousness of the situation.

"It is very unfortunate," Rautela said in an interview with a news agency. "Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger. But we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly." The actor's comments were met with widespread criticism, with netizens accusing her of trivializing Saif Ali Khan's incident.

Amid the backlash, Rautela shared an apology on Instagram, expressing regret over her statement. "Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through," her post read. However, she deleted the apology hours later without explanation.

The incident involving Saif Ali Khan took place on January 16, when an intruder broke into his Bandra residence and attacked him, stabbing him six times. The actor sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his children in an autorickshaw. While his condition is now stable, the police have launched an investigation, detaining a few suspects but making no arrests so far.