Saif Ali Khan Attack: How Accused Entered Building, His Uncaptured Entry in CCTV, What's Ronit Roy's Connection, and More

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has returned home after a five-day stay in the hospital, following an attack by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai on January 16. The assailant, now identified as Bangladeshi national, gained access to the building by scaling the compound wall and entering through the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, according to the police. The intruder was arrested on Sunday. According to latest reports, Saif has beefed up his security and enlisted actor Ronit Roy’s security firm for further protection.

Security Guards in Saif's Building Were Fast Asleep:

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police recreated the crime scene at Saif's residence in Bandra, as part of the ongoing investigation. The police took the arrested accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (alias Vijay Das), to the location, as well as other places he visited during his escape, including spots where he might have stopped for food, changed clothes, and boarded a train.

Fakir, a resident of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been staying in Mumbai for more than five months. He was said to be working in odd jobs and was associated with a local housekeeping agency. Police officials said that the security guards in Saif's building were fast asleep when the assailant entered the premises by scaling the boundary wall. Fakir entered the building from the main entrance without CCTV cameras installed. In an effort not to be traced, the assailant took off his shoes and turned off his cell phone. This complicated matters in trying to understand what really went on.

Attacker's Entry Not Captured on CCTV. WHY?

One of the most talked about aspect of the attack is lapses in security and Fakir's dodged CCTV cameras while entering the building while his exit was captured. It emerged that the building had no CCTV cameras installed in its corridors, leaving room for serious security flaws. Police also found that one security guard was asleep in his cabin, while the other was resting near the gate at the time of the attack. Fakir remains in police custody, either at the Bandra or Santacruz police station, as per the investigation's requirements. Police Inspector Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed as the investigation officer, and a Mumbai court recently remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

The Brutal Attack and Saif's Recovery

Saif was attacked in the wee hours of January 16 when the actor was stabbed repeatedly inside his 12-floor apartment. The 54-year-old actor had to undergo emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital as he had received multiple stab wounds. Saif was discharged on Tuesday, five days after the incident, amid heavy police security. Photos of Saif exiting the hospital and arriving at his residence went viral on social media, with the actor seen smiling and greeting his fans and photographers.

Ronit Roy's Security Firm Hired for Protection

Actor Ronit Roy's presence during Saif's return to home after the hospital stay has everyone talking. Roy was spotted coordinating with police officials and overseeing security arrangements at Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. For unversed, Ronit owns a security agency called Ace Security and Protection. According to reports, Saif has hired Ronit Roy's security firm to ensure the safety of his family.

Saba Pataudi Thanks Saif's Domestic Staff (Photo: Saba Pataudi IG Story)

Saba Pataudi Thanks Family Staff for Heroic Actions

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi took to social media to express her gratitude to the female staff at Saif's residence. In her post, Saba acknowledged the crucial role of these ladies in protecting the family during the traumatic situation. "The unsung heroes. who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both and all those who contributed in keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST," Saba wrote on Instagram.

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Rana Rose To The Occasion

In another significant turn of event, the auto-rickshaw driver who brought Saif safe after the assault narrated all that happened within the emergency room. The driver whose shift was through the night reveals how he faced a woman offering to hire rickshaw when he was coming out of the residence of Saif. Listening to the voice of a man crying for assistance, he gave his rickshaw a volte-face and advanced. "I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a Uturn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered with blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there and later came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana said. (With agency inputs)