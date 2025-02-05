Sai Pallavi's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films On OTT To Watch Before The Release Of Thandel

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, celebrated for her grace, natural screen presence, and powerful performances, has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. She signed her debut film Premam in 2015 while pursuing her medical studies. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming film Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya, here's a look at her top five IMDb-rated films available on OTT platforms for binge-watching.

1. Premam (2015)

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Directed by Alphonse Puthren, Premam is about George's (played by Nivin Pauly) first love which proves to be a disappointment but Malar (played by Sai Pallavi), a college lecturer, reignites his romantic interest. His amorous adventure takes him through numerous stages, guiding him toward his mission. The film also features Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, and Alphonse Puthren in pivotal roles. A massive critical and box-office success, Premam earned both Pallavi and Pauly a spot in the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade.

2. Gargi (2022)

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

IMDb Rating: 8.1

A courtroom drama by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is a gripping story about justice and resilience in which Sai Pallavi demonstrates her acting prowess. She plays a school teacher who fights for the innocence of her father with the help of a young advocate. Her nuanced performance earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Best Actress awards. The film also stars Kaali Venkat and RS Shivaji.

3. Paava Kadhaigal (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.0

This Tamil language anthology drama consisted of four short films, one of which is Oor Iravu, starring Sai Pallavi. In Oor Iravu, directed by Vetrimaaran, Sai Pallavi has given a heart-wrenching performance as an expectant woman reunited with her estranged father, played by Prakash Raj. Her role received appreciation from the audiences and critics for bringing to light issues of caste-based discrimination and familial conflict.

4. Fidaa (2017)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this romantic comedy marked Sai Pallavi's debut in Telugu cinema. Fidaa follows the spirited love story between Bhanumathi (Sai Pallavi), a strong-minded village girl, and Varun (Varun Tej), an NRI from the US. Pallavi's portrayal of the headstrong and lovable Bhanumathi was lauded by critics and audiences. The film, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 13 crore, became a sleeper hit, grossing Rs 91 crore at the box office.

5. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Where to Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it stars Nani as the titular character portraying a dual role with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. This movie revolves around a filmmaker who is accused of plagiarising, but then he discovers a connection with his past life as a revolutionary writer. Sai Pallavi shines in a pivotal role that explores themes of love, rebellion, and destiny. Shyam Singha Roy emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2021.

As we await Sai Pallavi's much-anticipated Thandel, these films provide a perfect opportunity to witness her brilliance and versatility as an actor.