Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's Pictures from Japan Schedule of Upcoming Love Story Storm Social Media

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are causing a buzz on X, formerly known as Twitter, as leaked pictures from the set of their upcoming movie have surfaced online. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Junaid's debut on the silver screen with first project, Maharaj, slated for release in 2024. Now, as he gears up for his next untitled film, anticipation is mounting. What have added to the excitement, are the leaked images from Junaid and Sai Pallavi's film shoot in Sapporo, Japan, during the iconic snow festival.

The leaked images offer a glimpse Junaid's appearance in the upcoming film, wherein he will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi. The duo's on-screen chemistry promises a captivating romance, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Despite facing initial challenges due to unexpected snowfall, the film's team ensured that production continued unabated. Now, with shooting back on track, the project is progressing with full force. Touted to be a love story, the film is helmed by debutant director Sunil Pandey, who has earlier served as assistant director on films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Rang De Basanti, Delhi Belly, and more.

In addition to this exciting venture, Junaid Khan is set to make his film debut in Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj, slated to stream on Netflix. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey, and is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, fresh from wrapping up filming for Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya, is gearing up for her next project, tentatively titled SK21, with Sivakarthikeyan.