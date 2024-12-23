Sachet and Parampara 'Overjoyed' to Welcome Baby Boy

Hyderabad: Bollywood music composers and singers, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, are over the moon as they celebrate the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared their joyful news with fans and followers through a heartwarming video posted on Instagram, showcasing their little one's tiny hands and feet. The couple, married in November 2020.

In the video montage, the couple gives a glimpse of their newborn's delicate hands and feet, ending with a message that reads, "The heart of Sachet-Parampara has arrived! It's a Boy!" The background music for the video featured their song 'Maiyya' from the 2023 film Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, adding a personal touch to the announcement.

The couple expressed their gratitude and excitement in the caption, stating, "With the blessings of Mahadev, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time. Namah: Parvati Pataye har har mahadev. Jai Mata Di."

Sachet and Parampara's fans were quick to flood the comments section with love and congratulations, with many industry colleagues sharing their heartfelt messages for the new parents. The couple's journey to parenthood has been a much-awaited one, and their followers were eager to join them in this special moment.

The musical duo, both of whom come from musical backgrounds, first became widely recognised after they participated in The Voice India 2015. They went on to become finalists of the show, and their professional journey blossomed shortly after. Some of their biggest hits include songs from films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kabir Singh, and Tanhaji. Their music video for Chhor Denge has amassed over 486 million views on YouTube as of August 2024.

