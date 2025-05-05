ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sabyasachi Teases SRK's Met Gala 2025 Look; Here's Where To Watch And How Much Tickets Cost

Hyderabad: The Met Gala 2025 is around the corner. It is scheduled for Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's biggest star, is all set to make his awaited debut - reportedly in a 'Bengal Tiger' inspired attire by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Following Sabyasachi's posts on his Instagram Stories, speculation kicked up. His first post read, "KING KHAN," while his second post read, "KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER," along with his brand symbol- a Royal Bengal tiger - the king of tigers. This cues fans to believe that SRK will be making his Met Gala debut dressed in a Sabyasachi design that embodies the regal and fierce nature of the Bengal Tiger.

SRK's Met Gala Look Hinted by Sabyasachi (Photo: Instagram)

Met Gala 2025 will have the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which is meant to show how Black culture - specifically around dandyism, and menswear - has influenced fashion around the world. The exhibition and the event itself is inspired by Monica L. Miller's Slaves to Fashion.

With the dress code "Tailored for You," there's a strong focus on suiting and menswear - a first-time focus on men's fashion since before the pandemic, and the first complete focus on menswear in 20 years since 2003.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2025 live: