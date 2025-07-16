Sabu Dastagir, First Indian On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Gets A Biopic

Hyderabad: As excitement brews over Deepika Padukone's upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, many were quick to hail her as the first Indian actor to receive the prestigious honour. But history tells a different story. Long before Deepika graced international red carpets or made her Hollywood debut, there was Sabu Dastagir - a young boy from Mysore who became India's first global movie star and the maiden Indian to earn a star on Hollywood Boulevard back in 1960.

Now, Sabu's remarkable and often forgotten journey from an elephant stable to the peak of Hollywood stardom is set to be brought to the screen. Almighty Motion Picture, the production house known for championing powerful stories, has acquired the film and TV rights to Sabu: The Remarkable Story of India's First Actor in Hollywood, a biography written by Debleena Majumdar. Born in 1924 in the princely state of Mysore, Sabu was the son of a mahout (elephant handler). His life changed forever when he was discovered by filmmaker Robert Flaherty, who cast him in the 1937 British film Elephant Boy, based on Rudyard Kipling's Toomai of the Elephants.

Sabu Dastagir - First Indian On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Photo: Social Media)

Sabu's natural screen presence and charm made him an instant star. He soon appeared in classics such as The Thief of Bagdad (1940), Jungle Book (1942), and Arabian Nights (1942), becoming a beloved face in the West and a cultural bridge between India and Hollywood. Producer Prabhleen Sandhu, who is helming the biopic under Almighty Motion Picture, said, "Sabu's story deserves to be told with honesty and scale. He wasn't just India's first global star; he was a symbol of resilience, identity, and ambition. Bringing his journey to the screen is not just filmmaking - it's legacy building."

Author Debleena Majumdar added, "Writing Sabu's story was a journey into forgotten history. He lived through cinema's golden age, two world wars, and cultural shifts that shaped modern entertainment. I'm grateful to my literary agent Suhail Mathur and to Almighty Motion Picture for believing in this story." Sabu's life wasn't limited to the screen. He became a citizen of America in 1944 and served nobly as an air gunner with the U.S. Air Force in World War II.

In spite of his fame and service, his story was eventually lost to time. He passed away at age 39 in 1963, and very few know who he was in his home country. The proposed project is today in development as either a feature film or web series, with the intention of reintroducing Sabu to a new generation of audiences around the world.