Saare Jahan Se Accha X Review: Pratik Gandhi's Series Wins Praise For Performances, Mixed Reactions For Storyline

Hyderabad: This Independence Day weekend, entertainment enthusiasts have a variety of new shows and movies to watch, both in theatres and on streaming services. For those at home, Netflix released a patriotic spy thriller, Saare Jahan Se Accha, which premiered today, August 13.

Starring Pratik Gandhi, the show follows the lives of RAW officers who work behind the scenes to protect the country. Set in the politically tense 1970s, it reflects on the lives of "hidden heroes" who work secretly to defend India against impending threats.

As soon as the series hit the streaming platform, netizens took to the microblogging site X to share their first impressions. One user, rating it four and a half stars, wrote, "With Saare Jahan Se Accha, India not only tells an epic story that takes inspiration from real-life events, it also comes forward with an extraordinary espionage thriller that will be remembered for years. Magnificent stuff!"

While some praised its execution, others felt the story was familiar. A viewer commented, "Just watched Saare Jahan Se Accha! Great performances, but the story feels old. Still worth a look!"

Another user shared excitement after watching the opening episodes: "Started watching Saare Jahan Se Accha. 1970s espionage thriller... sharp start, totally hooked! Review coming soon #SaareJahanSeAccha #NetflixIndia."

However, not all were fully impressed. A netizen tweeted: "Saare Jahan Se Accha Review: Engaging, With a Dose of Nothing New."

Created by Gaurav Shukla, the series unfolds during the formative years of RAW, when the agency was being set up amid escalating tensions with neighbouring countries. Pratik Gandhi plays intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, tasked with sabotaging a looming nuclear threat before it endangers the nation.

The synopsis describes it as a high-stakes tale "set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1970s, the show delves into the high-stakes world of intelligence where the slightest delay in relaying critical information could alter the nation's fate. Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries.''

Alongside Gandhi, the series also features Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.