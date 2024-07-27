Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Unforgettable and Impossible to Top' Emotions Captured on First and Last Day of Deadpool & Wolverine - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine finally hit the big screens on July 26, and fans are elated as they witness spectacular cameos. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular superhero Deadpool, took to his social media handle to share a couple of pictures with Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, and director Shawn Levy, all of whom were seen embracing in the snapshots.

Sharing the monochrome pictures on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds wrote, "1. First day of shooting. 2. Last day of shooting. 3. Today at #SDCC. What a team. Unforgettable and impossible to top. #DeadpoolAndWolverine." These images beautifully encapsulate the remarkable camaraderie shared among the three, as they were snapped hugging from their initial filming day to their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with one commenting, "What a beautiful legacy!" Another fan wrote, "True brotherhood." A different user exclaimed, "I just watched the movie… it is the best experience of my life!" One more commented, "Great team !!!!"

During the San Diego Comic-Con event, Reynolds and Jackman were accompanied by Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a special screening of the film. The excitement reached new heights when Reynolds introduced guest stars from the movie, such as Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, and Chris Evans on stage.

The action comedy, directed by Shawn Levy and bankrolled by Marvel Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, and Maximum Effort, features an impressive cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Morena Baccarin in key roles.