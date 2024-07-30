Watch: Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Steal the Spotlight in Gaurav Gupta’s Collection at India Couture Week

Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina Steal the Spotlight in Gaurav Gupta’s Collection at India Couture Week (Video credit: ANI)

Hyderabad: On the sixth day of India Couture Week 2024, designer Gaurav Gupta's most recent collection, Arunodaya, was on full display. The show's exquisite textiles and designs enthralled the audience with its blend of sophistication. As show stoppers for the designer, Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Vedang Raina stole the show on the ramp.

In the videos doing the rounds, Khushi and Vedang can be seen walking the ramp together. They had great chemistry together as they walked for Gupta's amazing collection. The romantic vibe of the event was enhanced by their on-stage presence, which hinted at a deeper bond.

Talking about their looks, Khushi looked stunning in a shimmering silver lehenga with a flowing cape-style blouse adorned with beads. Swirling stones and geometric designs graced her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga. Her outfit was finished with neutral-toned makeup, voluminous waves, and a multilayered choker necklace.

Vedang Raina matched Kapoor's ethnic look with a chic sherwani that featured long sleeves and a high collar. The dazzling black beading adorning his jacket looked stunning when worn with black trousers. The Arunodaya series by Gaurav Gupta, which translates to dawn in Sanskrit, represents hope and fresh starts. The idea was wonderfully captured by Gupta's collection, as every piece reflected the elegance and freshness of a new beginning.

For the unversed, Kapoor and Vedang made their acting debuts together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaption of Archie Comics, which released on Netflix early this year. In addition to the rumoured couple, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot featured in the movie.