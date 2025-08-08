Essay Contest 2025

Kantara Chapter 1: Rukmini Vasanth Joins Rishab Shetty In Film's Prequel; Check Out Her Royal Look

Rukmini Vasanth joins Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 as Kanakavathi. Her royal look in the newly released poster has impressed fans.

Rukmini Vasanth Looks Regal as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1 Poster
Rukmini Vasanth Looks Regal as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1 Poster (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 have unveiled a brand new poster, and it features actress Rukmini Vasanth in a stunning traditional avatar. Rukmini plays the character Kanakavathi in this much-awaited prequel to Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara.

The poster was revealed on Varamahalakshmi festival, making the moment even more special for fans. Shared by Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films on social media, the poster shows Rukmini in a green and red saree, decked in heavy traditional jewellery, standing gracefully inside a palace. Her calm smile and poised look have already won hearts online.

Rishab captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter): "Introducing @rukminitweets as Kanakavathi from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2."

About Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini is not new to Kannada cinema. She shot to fame with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Side B. Born to Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, a decorated Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, Rukmini brings both depth and grace to her roles.

She studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London and began her career with Birbal Trilogy in 2019. She has since starred in films like Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal, Ace (opposite Vijay Sethupathi), and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. She will also appear in AR Murugadoss' Madharaasi and NTR 31.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed and led by Rishab Shetty. It serves as the prequel to the 2022 cultural phenomenon Kantara, which grossed over Rs 400 crore globally on a Rs 16 crore budget. The new film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, promises to dive deeper into the spiritual and mythological roots of the Kantara universe.

The movie releases worldwide on October 2, 2025, in seven languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

