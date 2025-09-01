ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rukmini Vasanth Confirmed As Female Lead In Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel's Dragon

Hyderabad: The suspense surrounding the female lead of Jr NTR's much-awaited film with director Prashanth Neel has finally ended. It is now official that Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth will play the heroine in the tentatively titled Dragon (NTR 31).

The confirmation came from producer NV Prasad during the pre-release event of Madharaasi, a Sivakarthikeyan starrer scheduled for release on September 5. Prasad, who is producing Madharaasi, revealed Rukmini's impressive lineup of upcoming films and praised her journey in the industry.

"When we cast Rukmini for Madarasi, she was still finding her place as an actress. But now, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses. She is the heroine in Kantara 2, in Jr NTR's film, and in Toxic. She has worked very hard to reach this stage, and soon she will also be part of the Kantara 2 promotions," he said.

For the past few weeks, social media has been buzzing with speculation that Rukmini would join Dragon. NV Prasad's statement has now put an end to the speculation, much to the delight of NTR fans who were eager to know the film's heroine.